Marathon man posts naked pictures of ex-girlfriend on social media, deputies say

MARATHON, Fla. - A 25-year-old Marathon man was arrested Tuesday after he posted naked pictures of his ex-girlfriend on social media, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Alfred Kluge faces six misdemeanor counts of sexual cyber-harassment.

The woman told a deputy Monday that Kluge posted the pictures on Facebook and Snapchat without her permission. She said Kluge posted them because he saw her speaking to another man.

Kluge admitted posting the pictures in a text message to his ex-girlfriend, sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

The woman showed the deputy the pictures and the text from Kluge, who was arrested and taken to jail.

