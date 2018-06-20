Martin County man arrested in connection with 2 bank robberies

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - A Martin County man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with two bank robberies, the FBI announced Wednesday.

Biagio Mento is accused of robbing a Seacoast Bank in Fort Pierce on Friday and a SunTrust Bank branch in Boynton Beach on Monday.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said Mento was arrested by the Martin County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

He is expected to appear in federal court Wednesday in West Palm Beach.

Marshall said the investigation by the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Boynton Beach Police Department, Fort Pierce Police Department, U.S. Probation Services and the FBI remains ongoing.

Anyone with further information regarding the robberies is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

