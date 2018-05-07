Men arrested in shooting that left Northwestern students grieving appear in court

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - The two men who were arrested in the Liberty City shooting that left Northwestern Senior High School students in mourning appeared in court Sunday.

The community was still mourning the murders of Kimson Green, 17, a member of the National Honor Society, and Rickey Dixon, 18, a Northwestern graduate, when detectives arrested Anthony Clinch, 19, and Yaairnes Bryant, 21, Saturday.

Clinch and Bryant were in Miami-Dade County court facing two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder charges in the drive-by shooting in the community of Liberty Square.

Two other Northwestern students were wounded in the shooting near Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest 13th Avenue. The tragedy later prompted Northwestern students to join the Never Again movement's Walk Out protests.

