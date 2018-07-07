Men in white pickup truck try to lure 10-year-old girl with candy, police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two men used candy to try to lure a 10-year-old girl to get in their pickup truck on Friday afternoon in Boca Raton.

The two men, ages 30 to 50, followed the girl who was riding her bicycle about 2:30 p.m. along the 200 block of Southwest Eighth Terrace.

"Get in my car and I will give you candy," the passenger said, according to police.

The girl didn't fall for his trap and continued to ride her bicycle all the way to Southwest First Street. She told her mother what happened.

Boca Raton Police Department detectives released the image of the white pickup truck the men were traveling in.

Earlier this week, a man in a red car tried to lure a 7-year-old girl with candy in Miami's Little River neighborhood. She was walking home near Northwest Fourth Avenue and 75th Street near St. Mary's Cathedral, according to the Miami Police Department. She ran home.

Boca Raton detectives were asking anyone with information to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477 and Miami police officers were asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

