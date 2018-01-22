Men steal credit card from gym locker; go shopping at Target, police say

SUNRISE, Fla. - Sunrise police officers are searching for two men who used a stolen credit card to go shopping at Target.

The credit card was reported stolen Dec. 18 from a locker at the LA Fitness at 13999 W. Sunrise Blvd.

Police said two men were captured on surveillance video using the victim's credit card at the Target store at the Sawgrass Mills Mall.

It's unclear how much money the men charged on the card.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Detective Evan Huggard at 954-746-3551 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

