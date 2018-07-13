Miami-Dade detectives investigate fatal shooting in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - Miami-Dade Police Department detectives were investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night in Miami Lakes.

The shooting was at Northwest 89th Avenue near Northwest 146th Street. Officers found a man dead inside the car that crashed into a tree. He was in the backseat, police said.

Homicide and traffic homicide unit officers were investigating the shooting and officers were searching for suspects. Miami Lakes authorities were urging drivers to avoid the area.

