Miami-Dade police investigate another threat to 'shoot up' Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are investigating another threat to "shoot up" Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The latest threat was emailed to Local 10 News at 9:51 a.m. Monday.

"I AM GOING TO SHOOT UP WEST WING BUILDING JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL TODAY AT NOON. BE THERE TO SEE IT BLOODY.!!!!!!!!!!" the email read.

Another email was sent to Local 10 at 12:35 p.m., this time threatening to bomb the hospital, as well as other medical centers: "I STILL HAVE A BOMB AT JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, BUT I ALSO HAVE ONE AT JACKSON NORTH AND SOUTH. I ALSO HAVE ONE AT UM HOSPITAL AND VA HOSPITAL. THIS IS BIG TAKE ME SERIOUS. THE TIMER IS TICKING. I AM PLANTING ONE NOW AT BROWARD GENERAL HOSPITAL AND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AND KENDALL HOSPITAL. ALL HOSPITALS WILL HAVE A BOMB AND MY TEAM AND I WILL TAKE OUT ANY AND EVERY LAW ENFORCEMENT."

Police said they are checking each area of JMH as a precaution. A physician told Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg that the hospital and its clinics were on lockdown.

Because of the police activity at JMH, the nearby Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center tweeted Monday that veterans and visitors should enter through the west parking lot. All patients and visitors must show photo identification.

The incident comes days after a similar threat was phoned in to JMH.

Authorities said they detained someone for Friday's call, but it's unclear whether that person is still in custody.

Sources told Local 10 News reporter Andrew Perez that the call came from inside JMH, but authorities have yet to confirm that.





