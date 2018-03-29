Vehicle submerged in water at scene of police-involved shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A vehicle was overturned in the water at the scene of a police-involved shooting Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 1 near the entrance to the Florida Keys.

Miami-Dade police said the incident occurred near mile marker 114.

Police said an officer was backing up a Florida Highway Patrol trooper at the time of the shooting. The suspect was taken to Jackson South Medical Center.

A view from Sky 10 showed an overturned vehicle submerged in the murky water near the scene.

The connection between the shooting and the crash was not immediately known.

An 18-stretch of highway between Florida City and Key Largo was closed during the investigation. Northbound lanes have since reopened, but southbound traffic was being diverted to Card Sound Road.

