Miami-Dade police officers arrest retired Miami police lieutenant

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A retired City of Miami police lieutenant walked out of jail Friday night after he was arrested for "questioning" and "detaining" an individual while posing as a police officer on duty.

Nestor Garcia, 50, said the allegations against him were false. Records show he was booked about 5:22 p.m. at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade.

More Crime Headlines

Garcia faces charges of false imprisonment and two counts of falsely impersonating an officer. He was out on a $10,000 bond.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.