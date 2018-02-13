11 charged in connection with credit card/fuel theft ring in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Eleven people have been charged in connection with a credit card/fuel theft ring in Miami-Dade County, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said at a news conference that authorities are searching for three of the 11 suspects.

The suspects face various charges ranging from racketeering, money laundering, possession of skimming devices and dealing in stolen property, among others.

According to the state attorney, a group of thieves known to detectives as "The Hernandez Crew" placed skimming devices at gas stations throughout South Florida to acquire people's credit card information.

Fernandez Rundle said the group, whose leader was identified as Adryan Hernandez Morera, of AHM Trucking Inc., would then use counterfeit cards to purchase gasoline, which they would store in bladder fuel tanks that were outfitted inside trucks, vans and buses.

The fuel would then be sold at a cheaper cost to South River Fuel. Inc., which is run by President Jorge Guerra Victoria, authorities said.

Fernandez Rundle said during an eight-month period the scheme resulted in about $98,000 worth of fraudulent gas purchases a month.

Hernandez Morera is currently being held in North Carolina, where he is charged with identity theft. He will later be extradited to South Florida to face the new charges against him.

