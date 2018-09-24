Miami Gardens man demanding 'panties' corners woman, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. - When a Miramar Police Department police officer arrived at Safeguard Self Storage near Miami Gardens, Carlos Rawlins told her he just wanted a woman's underwear, according to an arrest report.

Officer Lilian Velarde responded to the Miramar business, after Jacqueline Crawford told a 911 dispatcher Rawlins had jumped over a business counter and cornered her.

"She kicked the defendant to prevent him from coming closer," Velarde wrote in the report.

Crawford also asked two arriving customers to help her fight off the 55-year-old attacker, according to the report. Rawlins, who continued demanding Crawford's "panties" even after the officer arrived, reportedly said he never touched Crawford.

Velarde arrested Rawlins Sept. 9 and Broward prosecutors charged him with trespassing, assault, tampering and burglary with assault.

Broward Sheriff's Office records show Rawlins was at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Broward on Monday. He is registered as living within a few blocks from Miami Gardens Elementary School and has a criminal record in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties that includes drugs and alcohol offenses.

