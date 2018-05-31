Miami Gardens mayor's sister arrested on premeditated murder

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Lisa Lorraine Gilbert kicked the door open, pointed a gun at her ex-husband's head and pulled the trigger, according to a police report.

The man said he moved out of the way, knocked the gun from her hand and grabbed her arms, according to police officers. He said she was shouting, "I am going to kill you! I am going to finish this!"

When Miramar Police Department officers arrived to the New Park Towers Apartments complex at 2241 Sherman Circle South, they reported finding a man screaming for help.

Gilbert, 47, denied his account. According to the police report, Gilbert told officers that he attacked her and attempted to choke her, so she pulled out a gun and tried to shoot him. She told police officers that he has repeatedly threatened her and no one has helped her.

Their daughter corroborated her father's account. She told officers she saw when Gilbert bought a gun and took it to a gun range. She also said she saw her put the new gun in her purse when she went to drop her off.

The girl reportedly told officers her mother "kicked the door open, raised the gun and pulled the trigger."

Officers arrested Gilbert, who is Miami Gardens' Mayor Oliver G. Gilbert's sister, on May 26. Records show she faces a charge of premeditated murder and was at the North Broward Bureau Jail in Fort Lauderdale Thursday.

