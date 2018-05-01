Miami high school track star accused of trying to steal rental cars

Tyrese Cooper, 18, was arrested after police say he tried to steal rental cars from the Miami Intermodal Center.

MIAMI - One of the nation's top high school sprinters has been arrested, accused of trying to steal rental cars from the Miami Intermodal Center.

Tyrese Cooper, 18, of Miami, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted grand theft of a vehicle, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief and loitering and prowling.

According to an arrest affidavit, Cooper and three others were spotted by a car rental manager in an unauthorized area of the Miami Intermodal Center.

The manager noticed that the chains were cut from the concrete barricades where the group's car was parked. The manager told police that the chain was intact before the car was parked there.

Police said there have been several incidents in which the chains have been cut and the barricades moved to steal rental cars.

When police stopped the suspects, officers could see a bolt cutter on the back seat floorboard.

According to USA Today, Cooper holds various sprinting records at Miami Norland Senior High School and is ranked among the nation's best in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter events. The track star was scheduled to compete in the state championships later this week.

Last year, Cooper set what would have been a state record in the 200-meter event, but he was disqualified for taunting under Florida High School Athletic Association guidelines for unsportsmanlike conduct.

#TyreseCooper wins his 1st outdoor 200m, but is later disqualified for taunting by easing up before this finish line shrugging & hands up. pic.twitter.com/rn4047yHLQ — CoachD (@mgxcoachd) February 19, 2017

Cooper was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on an $11,000 bond.

