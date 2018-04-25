Miami Lakes man who hid $22 million inside home sentenced to just over 5 years in prison

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - A Miami Lakes man who pleaded guilty in February to money laundering and attempting to cause a financial institution to fail to file currency transaction reports was sentenced Wednesday to 65 months in prison.

Luis Hernandez-Gonzalez, 46, agreed to forfeit more than $18 million that was seized by authorities in 2016 and $42,051 in seized blank money orders.

More Crime Headlines

"Those who seek to deceptively circumvent established financial reporting requirements will be called to pay for their misdeeds, by forfeiting the monies acquired through their illicit conduct," U.S. Attorney Benjamin Greenberg said in a statement. "The U.S. Attorney's Office and our federal, state and local partners will continue to target for prosecution those who launder money, including narcotics trafficking proceeds, through our banking systems and the U.S. Postal Service."

Hernandez-Gonzalez's home was raided in June 2016 based on information that was received by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

During the raid, authorities found Home Depot buckets stuffed with $22 million in cash concealed within the walls of the home. The money was grouped in bundles of $100 bills.

Hernandez-Gonzalez's wife, Salma Hernandez, was also arrested during the raid.

Authorities said Hernandez-Gonzalez owns a Miami store called Blossom Experience that specializes in equipment to facilitate indoor gardening.

Hernandez-Gonzalez was being investigated as part of a group trafficking marijuana out of Tennessee.

The investigation included wiretaps of Hernandez-Gonzalez sharing tips with an unnamed person on how to properly care for marijuana plants, authorities said.

Authorities said they found marijuana and a safe containing $180,000 in cash while raiding the business.

Salma Hernandez, a Blossom Experience employee, was also arrested on charges of place/purpose of trafficking and possession of place/purpose of trafficking/conspiracy.

According to the Miami Herald, Hernandez-Gonzalez was first charged in state criminal court for marijuana trafficking and money laundering.

He was then indicted federally after agents from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service uncovered suspicious bank deposits, each less than $10,000 and staggered out.

Prosecutors said Hernandez-Gonzalez hid the money so the government could not see how much money he was making by selling to marijuana growers and traffickers.

Hernandez-Gonzalez has not been convicted on any drug charges.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.