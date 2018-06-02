Miami officers search for accused burglars' alleged accomplice

MIAMI - A trio's recent attempt to burglarize a home in Miami's Coral Way neighborhood, near Little Havana, failed miserably thanks to Ring surveillance cameras and efficient police officers.

Miami police officers caught the two 21-year-old men accused of attempting to break into the home, and they were still searching for their accomplice.

According to the police report Olger Eduardo Chacon and Freddy Vargas "were standing inside the fence on the west side of the victim's property" and when they saw them arrrive they "took off running towards the rear of the victim's property."

Officers were responding to the home on Southwest 15th Street near Southwest 17th Avenue. They caught Vargas at Southwest 16th Avenue and Southwest 20th Street, and Chacon on Southwest 15th Street and 21st Court.

"The accomplice who was involved in the incident turned out to be the driver of the white vehicle that waited for both suspects in the front of the house," Officer Kiara Delva wrote in a statement and released an image hoping the public can help officers locate the suspect.

Vargas and Chacon face charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief. The homeowner told police officers she estimated the damage of their attempt to get inside at $2,200. Delva was asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

