Miami police officer caught snorting cocaine at nightclub, authorities say

MIAMI - A Miami police officer has been arrested and charged with cocaine possession after he was caught snorting the drug at a nightclub late last year, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Officer Adrian Santos was off duty and out of uniform at the time of the alleged incident in November at E11even Miami.

"Every police officer who has taken an oath to enforce the law also has a duty to respect and follow the law," Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. "There are no exceptions. Today's charges come after a vigorous criminal investigation undertaken by the Miami Police Department and the state attorney's office aimed at ensuring the integrity of our law enforcement community."

Authorities said witnesses saw Santos inhaling cocaine that he had in a plastic bag on the evening of Nov. 17 and into the early morning the next day.

Prosecutors said the nightclub's surveillance video confirmed his actions.

Santos, who has been with the Miami Police Department for more than two years, was escorted out of the club by security and turned over to police.

Miami's police chief is scheduled to speak about the arrest during a news conference at 2 p.m.

It’s an unfortunate situation when one of our officers betrays the oath they took. Chief Llanes will hold a press conference at 2 P.M. To announce the arrest of one of our officers. pic.twitter.com/fjKE2UNFJl — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 9, 2018

