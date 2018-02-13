Crime

Miami police officer involved in shooting during robbery investigation

Police search for 2 near NW 10th Ave. and NW Fourth St.

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
MIAMI - A Miami police officer was involved in a shooting during a robbery investigation Tuesday morning, police said.

Miami police announced on Twitter that officers are searching for two people possibly involved in a robbery near Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest Fourth Street.

Police went on to say that one of their "officers was also involved in a shooting during the incident."

No other information was immediately available.

