At least 10 people held hostage inside Miami restaurant, police say

MIAMI - At least 10 people were held hostage Monday afternoon inside a 24-hour restaurant in Miami, authorities said.

Miami police said they were first called to Joseph's Club Restaurant at 1971 NW Seventh Street in reference to a robbery.

When officers arrived, a woman came running out of the business and told officers that she and others were being held hostage inside, authorities said.

The police department's SWAT team has since made their way inside the restaurant.

Citrus Grove Elementary School and Citrus Grove Middle School were initially placed on lockdown, but the lockdowns have since been lifted.

Miami police are asking people to avoid the area of Northwest Seventh Street, between 22nd Avenue to 17th Avenue.

