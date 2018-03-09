Missing child alert canceled for 7-year-old girl who vanished from Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A missing child alert was canceled Friday afternoon for a 7-year-old girl who vanished from Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens police said Dejah Hawkins was found safe with her mother, Ashley McCoy.

More Abducted Children Headlines

Before she was found, police said Dejah was last seen Jan. 24 in the 2800 block of Northwest 192nd Street.

A neighbor said he last saw McCoy in the neighborhood months ago.

"Yeah, I helped her change a tire on the truck and that was it," he told Local 10 News.

Police said Dejah and her mother were evaluated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and both were unharmed.

Dejah was placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families pursuant to a court order, authorities said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.