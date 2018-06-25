Missing child alert issued for 1-month-old girl from Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A missing child alert was issued Monday morning for a 1-month-old baby girl who last seen earlier in the morning in Gainesville.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Sundara Florence was last seen in the 900th block of Southwest 62nd Terrance.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a pink onesie with cupcakes on it.

She is believed to possibly be in the company of Cornelius Florence, 28, who also lives in Gainesville.

Although they share the same last name, authorities have not confirmed the relation between the two.

Authorities said Florence was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark-colored gym shorts.

Florence and Sundara may be traveling in a gray Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone who sees either of them is asked not to approach them, but to call 911 or the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-367-4000.

