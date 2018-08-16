Missing child alert issued for 3 children from Pasco County

From left: Christopher Christy, 1; Justin Simonds, 6; and Jeremy Simonds, 6, are believed to have been taken by two adults in Pasco County and could be heading to North Carolina, authorities said.

DADE CITY, Fla. - A missing child alert was issued Thursday for three children from Pasco County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Christopher Christy, 1; Justin Simonds, 6; and Jeremy Simonds, 6, were last seen Tuesday in the 35000 block of Cook Avenue in Dade City.

Authorities believe the children may be in the company of Christopher Christy Sr., who was last seen wearing a light colored T-shirt and camouflage pants, and Shannon Adams.

Authorities said Christy Sr. has multiple tattoos, including the letter "C" on his left arm, the letter "C" on his right forearm, the words "Turn 'Em Out" on his left hand and a star on his right arm.

Justin and Jeremy both have long hair that they wear in ponytails, authorities said.

The group may be traveling in a 2005, cream Chrysler PT Cruiser with the front painted blue, a possible donut tire and Florida tag 663HB.

Authorities believe the group may be heading to North Carolina.

Anyone who sees the children or adults is asked to call 911 immediately and should not approach the group, authorities said.

