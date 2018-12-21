Missing Sunrise woman's husband arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A missing Sunrise woman's husband has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

Local 10 News was there as Jeneen Ann Catanzaro's husband arrived at the main Broward County jail Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said Catanzaro was last seen Nov. 28 at her home on Riverwalk Circle.

A neighbor told Local 10 News she has seen lots of police activity around Catanzaro's home recently.

Police said her disappearance had turned into a death investigation but offered no additional information.



