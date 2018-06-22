More arrests could be coming in fatal shooting of XXXTentacion, sheriff says

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - More arrests could be forthcoming in the fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

Dedrick Williams was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the shooting death of the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, two days earlier.

XXXTentacion was leaving RIVA Motorsports in his BMW when he was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Deerfield Beach, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Williams, 22, was being held without bond on multiple charges, including first-degree murder and grand theft auto.

"It's a fluid investigation, and we're hoping that we make further arrests as we progress," Israel told Local 10 News on Thursday.

Williams is a tattoo artist, according to his Instagram page. He has a history of prior arrests in Broward County, including cocaine possession, grand theft auto and aggravated assault with a firearm.

