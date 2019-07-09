More information sought in homicide of teen girl in Miami, police say

Police are searching for information involving the death of a 16-year-old girl in Miami over the weekend.

Police said Ana Alvarez-Hernandez was shot and killed while standing in the parking lot of 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant at 1395 Northwest 57th Avenue early Sunday.

Officials with the Miami-Dade Police Department said there was a dispute between two groups and one person went to a car, pulled out a gun and fired it.

Alvarez-Hernandez was hit by a stray bullet, police said, and was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information on what they’re calling a homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.

