More than 40,000 images of child porn found at Miami-Dade business, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 66-year-old man was arrested Thursday after more than 40,000 images of child pornography were found on electronic devices at his business, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police detectives said an anonymous person told authorities that they saw child pornography images on a Dropbox account associated with James Anthony Abravaya at the suspect's business, Sabana Windows.

Police said detectives found the child porn images on electronic devices that were seized from the business.

The children in the images were engaged in an array of sexual acts, including intercourse with adults, authorities said.

Some of the victims are believed to be between the ages of 2 and 10.

Police said "multiple items of evidentiary value" were also seized from Abravaya's home.

Authorities ask anyone with further information about Abravaya to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Abravaya, who faces 46 counts of child pornography charges, is being held in lieu of a $46,000 bond.

