More than 5 tons of cocaine, 50 pounds of marijuana offloaded at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than five tons of cocaine and 50 pounds of marijuana at Port Everglades Wednesday.

Coast Guard officials said in a news release that the drugs were seized in international waters off the Eastern Pacific Ocean from early June to mid-July.

Authorities said the drugs were taken during the interdiction of five suspected smuggling vessels and the recovery of two floating bale fields that were found off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.

Coast Guard cutters Hamilton, Alert and Venturous participated in the interdictions, authorities said.

"The men and women aboard Hamilton, and those on all of the cutters who intercepted these illicit drugs epitomize excellence and dedication," said Cmdr. Eric Helgen, cutter Hamilton executive officer. "These cutter crews spend over half of the year deployed in the fight against transnational criminal organizations who spread misery throughout Central and South America.

"Without the service and sacrifice of our Coast Guard men and women, the criminals engaged in the transshipment of drugs like those on Hamilton's flight deck would operate unchecked, ultimately threatening the safety and security of our borders."



