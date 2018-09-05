Mother accused of killing her 2-year-old son

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A 2-year-old boy who vanished from Largo more than three days ago was killed and detectives believe his mother is to blame, according to the Largo Police Department.

During a news conference, Largo police Maj. Stephen Slaughter said detectives were determined to find 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau. Hours later, they found his little body abandoned in a wooded area near McMullen Road and Alt Keene Road in Largo.

His 21-year-old mother, Charisee Stinson, told detectives she was walking with Jordan on Saturday night when she accepted a ride from "Antwan" in a white Toyota Camry. She reportedly said the 25-year-old man hit her over the head and when she woke up on Sunday morning her son was gone.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers accused her of killing him. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled the Amber Alert, and Pinellas County prosecutors charged Stinson with first-degree murder.

Jordan's father, Jordan "Jojo" Belliveau, 22, told a Tampa Bay Times reporter that he believed Stinson knew where their son was.

The boy's murder remains an open investigation and detectives were asking anyone with information to call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

