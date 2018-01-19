Mother arrested for not seeking medical attention for son before death

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Miami-Dade police officers arrested a 35-year-old mother after her son died of untreated burns at her home in Miami-Dade's Naranja neighborhood Thursday, because she was too afraid to take him to the hospital due to her history with the Florida Department of Children and Families, according to authorities.

Christina Marie Hurt told police officers that she walked out to dispose of the trash Wednesday night, and when she walked back inside her 10-year-old daughter was holding her 1-year-old son who was screaming, according to the arrest report.

Hurt told officers that she believes extremely hot bathwater caused her son to sustain severe burns from his mid torso to his toes, according to the arrest form.

The mother told police officers that she didn't contact authorities, because she was afraid of losing custody of her children. Instead, she said she called several friends for help.

Hurt told police officers that she gave her son Tylenol and juice and he fell asleep Wednesday night. About 9 a.m., Thursday, she dropped off her other children at school and when she returned home with the boy, she tried another first aid remedy, according to the arrest report.

When the boy was unresponsive, an adult placed the boy on a mattress in the front yard and police officers say a woman who was outside contacted authorities. Officers later learned DCF had investigated Hurt for child neglect.

Miami-Dade County court records show she was arrested in 2014 and was charged with child neglect with no harm. Prosecutors agreed to a probation period that ended March 24, 2016.

Her Facebook account shows pictures of a boy named Ethan who celebrated his first birthday in December. She also has photos of two older boys and three girls who celebrated Christmas together.

