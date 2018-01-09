Mother, son arrested after cocaine, marijuana found in car with children

Ilis Quesada-Valdivia and Tony Sifuentes were arrested after police say they found cocaine and marijuana in the car with Quesada-Valdivia's two other children in the back seat.

MIAMI - A 34-year-old woman and her 18-year-old son were arrested Sunday after they were found with marijuana and cocaine in a car with her two younger children in the back seat, police said.

Ilis Quesada-Valdivia faces charges of child neglect, cocaine possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to a police report, Quesada-Valdivia was arrested after a traffic stop near Southwest Eighth Street and Southwest 110th Avenue. Police said she let her boyfriend drive her Volkswagen Jetta "in a reckless manner, endangering and neglecting the lives" of her three children, ages 2, 4 and 18.

Police said the two younger children were unrestrained in the back seat, and the oldest son, Toni Sifuentes, was sitting next to them with an open container of alcohol and a half-smoked "marijuana blunt cigarette."

Quesada-Valdivia told police that she knew the cocaine and marijuana were in the car "because I went with my boyfriend to buy it," the report said.

Sifuentes was also arrested on drug possession charges and having an open container of alcohol.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.