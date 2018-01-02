Murder suspect denied bond in connection with Pembroke Park shooting

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - More than three months after Philip Antonino was shot and killed while trying to help an elderly man, his alleged killer has been caught and faced a judge in bond court on Tuesday.

Ervin Watson, 27, was actually arrested on a warrant in Canada on Dec. 12.

He was then brought back to Florida and was subsequently arrested by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies.

Authorities said Watson fatally shot Antonino, 57, on Sept. 22.

Watson faces charges of murder, fleeing and eluding authorities, among other charges. He was denied bond on Tuesday.

Detectives said Antonino saw an elderly man getting verbally abused in September near his auto shop along 56th Avenue and Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Pembroke Park.

Authorities said he stepped in and told Watson to back off -- a move that would cost him his life.

Surveillance video shows Antonino confronting the aggressor before the fatal shots were fired.

Antonino's family has been heartbroken ever since, saying it's been a difficult past couple of months.

His brother, Luciano Antonino, who worked with the victim for the past 35 years, said he is thankful that his brother's alleged killer has been caught.

"We did everything together," he said. "Not a good time for me trying to deal with all of this. (I'm) glad he got caught."

Detectives said Watson has been arrested seven times in Broward County since 2008 on various charges from grand theft to resisting arrest.

