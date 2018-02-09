Murder suspect from Cocoa believed to be in Hialeah area

HIALEAH, Fla. - A man who fatally shot someone earlier this week in Cocoa is believed to be in the Hialeah area, authorities said.

Police identified the suspected killer as a white man in his early to mid-20s with dark hair, a short goatee and an average build.

Police were called to a Dixie Motel in Cocoa just after 11 a.m. Wednesday by employees who found the body of a man inside one of the rooms.

The victim, Terry Scott Hilliard, 65, of Ocala, had arrived at the motel about 5 p.m. Tuesday and was accompanied by a younger man, authorities said.

Detectives are working with Hilliard's family and agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in an attempt to identify the younger man.

Police believe he drove to South Florida in the victim's car, which was recovered in Hialeah.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.