South Florida murder suspect argued with woman about daughter's 'bad attitude'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida man accused of fatally shooting a woman and her 11-year-old daughter had been arguing with the woman about her daughter earlier in the day, police said.

Marlin Joseph, 26, of West Palm Beach, was taken into custody Tuesday. He had been sought on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 28 deaths of Kaladaa Crowell, 36, and her daughter, Kyra Inglett.

According to a West Palm Beach police probable cause affidavit, Joseph and Crowell "had been arguing during the day about the fact that Kyra Inglett had a bad attitude and was not getting along with the other children who lived in the home."

Police said Joseph's brother was in his room when he heard a gunshot and found Crowell on the ground.

"Please call 911," Crowell asked Joseph's brother, according to the report.

Joseph's brother told police he ran out of the house and saw his other brother wrestling with Joseph.

The other brother told police that he had seen Joseph running out of the house behind Kyra. Police said Joseph "had a gun in his hand" and "was firing the gun" at the girl.

Another family member told police that he watched Joseph shoot Kyra and then run back into the house before hearing two more gunshots. He said Joseph then came back outside and drove away.

Joseph appeared before a Palm Beach County judge Wednesday morning. He was being held in jail without bond and was ordered not to have contact with the victim's family or witnesses.

