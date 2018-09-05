Crime

Murder suspect shot as authorities execute search warrant at Hollywood home, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A murder suspect was shot Wednesday morning as authorities were executing a search warrant at a home in Hollywood, police confirmed.

Hollywood police said the Miami Police Department requested their assistance with the execution of the search warrant in the area of Southwest 57th Avenue and Flagler Street.

Police said shots were fired at some point and the suspect was taken to a hospital.

No other details were immediately released.
 

