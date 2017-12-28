Murder suspect surrenders to police after barricading himself in home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police arrested man wanted for murder Wednesday after he barricaded himself inside a home for several hours in northwest Miami-Dade County, officials said.

Miami-Dade police said Jeffrey Harrell, 28, was wanted in the death of Darren Butler, whose body was found in November inside a burning car at Bicentennial Park in North Lauderdale.

Police arrived at the home near Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Fifth Avenue about noon. Police advised people to avoid the area while officers negotiated with Harrell.

Officers brought Harrell into custody about 4 p.m. No one was hurt.

Two others, Johntavis McCoe, 26, and Rougiena Derviere, 18, were arrested in November in connection with Bulter's murder.

Harrell is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

