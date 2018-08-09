Officers arrest Catholic charity employee for filming under woman's dress

SUNRISE, Fla. - A worker with a Catholic charity in Pompano Beach was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of using his cellphone to record under a woman's dress for his "sexual arousal."

Maria Martinez told police officers she was shopping at IKEA in Sunrise when she saw Jose Carlos Barrios was filming about 12 inches away from a woman on an escalator.

Martinez told officers she instinctively started shouting, and she chased after the 59-year-old man.

"Sick! You are sick!"

Other shoppers at 151 NW 136 Ave. rushed behind Barrios and detained him on July 8 until Sunrise Police Department officers arrived. But when the victim chose not to file charges, the officers were forced to let him go.

According to the police report, the victim later told police officers that she was "confused and frazzled," and had changed her mind. Detectives had surveillance video of the incident and found 57 other videos that could be linked to voyeurism.

Barrios, who worked at the Cross Catholic Outreach, turned himself and was at the Broward County jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.