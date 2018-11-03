Officers investigate another threat at Somerset Academy

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Somerset Academy student told three other students on Friday afternoon that he wanted to shoot and kill a girl at his school and kill himself, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

After the three students notified school administrators, officers responded to the school to investigate. They learned the student accused of making the threat was upset over something that was published online.

Officers searched the student's belongings both at school and at home, and reported he was not armed.

Officers made sure the student received treatment services under the Florida Mental Health Act. Prosecutors will likely charge the student with false report concerning the use of a firearm.

