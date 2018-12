MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - St. Thomas University was on lock down Thursday in Miami Gardens.

Officers with the Miami Gardens and Miami-Dade police department were searching for a suspected shooter, after witnesses reported someone was making threats.

Officers in Miami-Dade helicopters were assisting officers on the ground.

After the investigation, officers determined the campus was safe and will re-open Friday morning.

