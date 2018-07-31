Officers search for 2 thieves with $4K in fishing equipment

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. - Detectives are searching for the two thieves who recently took about $4,000 in fishing equipment from a vessel at The Mariner’s Club Resort in Key Largo.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies they took two Penn International reels, a 30VSW and a 50VSW, a Daiwa Tacoma electric reel, two Fenwick offshore rods and two Penn spinning reels.

Surveillance video shows one male on the boat and the other on the dock before they took off running. Sgt. Mark Coleman said anyone with information should call him at 305-853-3211 or the Florida Keys Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477.

