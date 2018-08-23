Officers search for armed man in Miami's Little Havana

LITTLE HAVANA, Fla. - After an intense Thursday afternoon search in Miami's Little Havana, police officers found a man wanted on a felony warrant.

Detectives had described the man as a white male, with curly hair, who is wearing shorts and is not wearing a shirt.

Officers asked drivers to avoid the area east of the Melresee Country Club, after setting up a perimeter between Northwest 34th and 36th Avenues and 15th and 17th Streets.

A Miami Police Department spokesperson tweeted the roads reopened about 7:30 p.m.

