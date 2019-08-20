After massive search, officers arrest domestic violence suspect in Miami's Little Havana

Miami Police Department

MIAMI - After a few hours of searching for a domestic violence suspect, police officers arrested him Monday night in Miami's Little Havana.

Miami Police Department officers considered the man to be "armed and dangerous." They closed the area of Northwest 34th and 37th Avenues from Sixth to Seventh Streets during the search.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, a woman told police officers the man threatened her with a gun. The Green Springs High School at 3555 NW 7th St. was on lockdown.

The search, which began about 4:40 p.m., involved a helicopter, police dogs and the SWAT team.

