Officers search for man accused of using hammer to kill dog in Lauderhill

Lt. Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department, took photos of the vehicle a man damaged with a sledgehammer Friday night.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man was using a sledgehammer to damage a four-door BMW, and when a woman who was walking her dog intervened, he used the hammer to kill her dog, according to the Lauderhill Police Department.

The heartbroken woman held her dead dog on the side of the street.

"He took my heart away from me," she said in tears. "I didn't ask for this."

Officers and police dogs were searching for the man on Friday night in the area surrounding the 700 block of Northwest 34th Avenue near Martin Luther King Elementary School.

Lt. Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department, said the man is also accused of domestic violence and armed robbery.

Another woman who also tried to stop the enraged man was using her phone to film the attack. When the man noticed her, he snatched her phone and ran away, Santiago said.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.