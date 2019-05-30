Ongoing dispute leads Pembroke Pines man to shoot neighbor, police say

Julio Gonzalez, 69, is accused of shooting his neighbor as the result of an ongoing feud.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - An ongoing dispute led a Pembroke Pines man to shoot his neighbor, police said.

Julio Gonzalez, 69, faces a charge of attempted murder.

Pembroke Pines police were called to a shooting Wednesday night at the intersection of Southwest 187th Avenue and Southwest 14th Street.

Capt. Adam Feiner said an investigation revealed that the victim, whose identity was being withheld, was shot by Gonzalez, who lives in the victim's neighborhood.

Feiner said the neighbors have experienced ongoing disputes that culminated when Gonzalez shot the victim.

Gonzalez was being held without bond at the main Broward County jail.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.