Pembroke Pines man arrested after attacking ex-wife, drowning dog, police say

Police say Juan Gonzalez threw his family's Chihuahua into the backyard swimming pool, where the dog drowned.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Pembroke Pines man was arrested after he attacked his pregnant ex-wife and threw her Chihuahua into a swimming pool, where the dog drowned, police said.

Juan Gonzalez, 40, faces charges of aggravated battery and animal cruelty.

According to a Pembroke Pines police report, Gonzalez got into an argument Thursday night with his live-in ex-wife.

His ex-wife told police that their argument escalated and Gonzalez got physical, grabbing her by her face, pushing and shoving her, and grabbing her hair. She said Gonzalez then grabbed the family's disabled Chihuahua, walked toward the backyard and threw the dog into the pool.

"The victim also stated that she could hear the dog apparently suffering and crying for a short period of time," the police report said. "Ultimately, the family dog drowned."

Before throwing the dog into the pool, Gonzalez's ex-wife said he told the family pet, "You can't swim, but you're going to learn tonight."

When police questioned Gonzalez, he denied attacking his ex-wife, but he admitted to throwing the dog into the pool, the report said.

"The defendant advised that he was aware of the dog's disability and … knew, or should have known, that the family dog could not swim," the report said.

Police said Gonzalez's ex-wife is four months pregnant with his child.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.