Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc scheduled to appear in Miami federal court

MIAMI - A South Florida man accused of sending packages containing explosives to prominent Democrats and other opponents of President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first court appearance.

An initial hearing for Cesar Sayoc is set for Monday afternoon in Miami federal court.

Sayoc, 56, faces five federal charges after he was arrested Friday at an Auto Zone in Plantation.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Sayoc mailed 13 explosive devices to former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, philanthropist George Soros and actor Robert De Niro.

Wray said each of the 13 IEDs consisted of about 6 inches of PVC pipe, a small clock, a battery, wiring and energetic material. Some of the mailings included photographs of the targeted recipients marked with a red "X."

Sayoc's fingerprint was found on one of the envelopes addressed to Waters, and a DNA sample collected from a piece of the IED inside two of the envelopes matched Sayoc.

Sayoc is being prosecuted in New York, so his Florida hearing will likely be brief and process-oriented. The main issue will be whether he waives extradition to New York and whether he seeks release on bail.

As Sayoc entertained patrons as a DJ at Ultra Gentlemen's Club in West Palm Beach, he could not have known that lab technicians and federal agents had linked DNA on two pipe bomb packages he was accused of sending to a sample on file with Florida authorities. Or that a fingerprint match had turned up on a separate mailing.

This is a photograph of the suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro in New York.

Investigators scouring his social media accounts had found the same spelling mistakes on his online posts -- "Hilary" Clinton, Deborah Wasserman "Shultz" -- as on the mailings he'd soon be charged with sending.

In the end, prosecutors who charged Sayoc said the fervent Trump supporter unwittingly left behind a wealth of clues about the mailed pipe-bombs.

