Police arrest suspect in chilling murder caught on video

HIALEAH PARK, Fla. - Police officers have a suspect in custody for the murder of Eduardo Gonzalez.

Officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department have arrested Luciano Thompson, 22, who allegedly shot Gonzalez at close range in the head after spending an evening with the victim at Hialeah Park Casino.

Early Wednesday morning, Miami-Dade police officers responded to the report of a single gunshot heard at 10244 NW 26th Avenue. At the scene, they found Gonzalez suffering from a bullet wound to the head.

Gonzalez was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the victim's mother, Thompson reportedly had picked up Gonzalez and the pair had gone to the nearby casino.

Video surveillance from the casino parking lot shows the pair arriving the casino at 12:10 a.m. and leaving at 1:44 a.m. in Thompson's black Chevrolet Malibu.

On other surveillance video footage captured less than 10 minutes later, Gonzalez is seen exiting the Malibu on the passenger side. Thompson is seen exiting the car on the driver's side, walking behind Gonzalez and shooting him in the back of the head. Thompson reportedly sped off after the shooting, striking another car and shattering a brake light.

When authorities approached Thompson's residence, they found a vehicle fitting the description of the one seen in multiple surveillance videos with a broken back right brake light.

Investigators searched the residence, finding what they believe is the weapon used in the shooting, as well as bullets that match the lone casing found at the scene.

