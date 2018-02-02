Police awaiting warrant to enter home in connection with discovery of burned body

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police officers are awaiting a search warrant Friday to enter a home in connection with the discovery of a burned body earlier this week.

Police said they responded to the home on Northwest 146th Street, just west of Seventh Avenue, after receiving tips about blood inside.

"I don't know who they are or where they come from. They don't trouble me," Nelson Hutchinson, who lives nearby, said.

Neighbors said the couple that rents the home is in their 30s and has a couple of young children.

Miami-Dade police said authorities were called to Northwest 142nd Street and Northwest 12th Avenue about 8 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports about a body on fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene, but they couldn't confirm whether the person was male or female.

A nearby resident told Local 10 News that the area is a prime spot for dumping. He said he has also seen dead animals dumped.

"This just takes it to a whole new level, you know," he said. "It scares me and it scares my wife, too."

The victim's identity has yet to be released.



