Police called to southwest Miami-Dade home in reference to barricaded subject

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police were called to a home in southwest Miami-Dade Monday morning in reference to a barricaded subject who was armed, authorities said.

The incident was reported at a home at 20904 SW 133rd Ave.

Miami-Dade police said the police department's special response team was also summoned to the home.

Local 10 News reporter Erica Rakow was at the scene as officers had their guns drawn outside the two-story house.

She said one person, a young woman or teenage girl, was escorted out of the home by officers, but it's unclear how many people are still inside.

Police officers could be heard calling out to the subject over a loudspeaker.

"This is the Miami-Dade Police Department. We need you to come out the front door with your hands up," officers repeatedly said.

Meanwhile, neighbors have not been evacuated from their homes, but authorities are not letting anyone in or out of the neighborhood.

No other details were immediately released.

