Carjacking outside Dadeland Mall leads to police chase in Miami

MIAMI - A carjacking suspect was taken into custody Friday after a police chase that came to an end in Miami.

Sky 10 was flying above the high-speed chase as several Miami police cars were pursuing the stolen SUV.

The SUV slammed into a parked car as it turned a corner near Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest First Street, bringing the SUV to a halt.

Officers had their guns drawn as the suspect got out of the SUV with his hands in the air.

Once on the ground, officers swarmed the man and placed him in handcuffs.

According to authorities, an 85-year-old woman was approached by the suspect outside Dadeland Mall.

Police said the man pointed a knife at the victim and demanded her purse and the keys to her SUV.

The woman surrendered both.

Authorities said the suspect asked the victim for her personal information before he left in her vehicle.

The woman was later taken to the area where the chase ended and identified the man in custody as the person who carjacked her.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

