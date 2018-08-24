2 in custody after driver leads police on chase from Broward to Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The driver of a blue Honda led police on a chase throughout South Florida Friday.

The chase started in Hollywood after an officer was assaulted, authorities confirmed.

Hollywood police followed the vehicle down the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike to the Palmetto Expressway.

The car then got off the highway as authorities followed it to the Miami Gardens area.

Just after 3 p.m., the driver was heading south on Northwest 17th Avenue, weaving in and out of traffic and flying through traffic lights.

Multiple police vehicles surrounded the vehicle at 3:10 p.m. at Northwest 68th Terrace and 15th Avenue in the City of Miami. Authorities pulled out the driver and a front-seat passenger.

The passenger didn't appear to put up much of a fight, but officers took the driver to the ground as he appeared to struggle with officers.

No injuries were reported during the pursuit.

The Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami Gardens Police Department assisted in the pursuit.

No other details were immediately released.

No other details were immediately released.



