Dirt bike theft, chase leaves 2 dead in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A dirt bike theft led to a pursuit and two men being killed Friday morning in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

According to Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Carolyn Frazer, two men stole a dirt bike in Opa-locka and were confronted by the bike's owner. After being spotted, police say the two took off on the bike and the owner then got into his car to chase them.

According to police, the dirt bike and the car collided in Miami Gardens. One man ran from the scene and collapsed next to a home.

Miami Gardens police said shots were fired at some point during this chase, but it's unclear when. It's also unclear if the men were killed in the crash or by gunfire.

Alicia Brown told Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon that she has a connection to both men killed.

"It was my nephew and my niece's baby's father," she said. "She called me and told me that my nephew was dead and we came out here to see."

A woman who lives nearby told Morejon that the crash took out part of her fence.

"I just put it up not even a good month," the woman, identified only as Cheryl, said.

The owner of the dirt bike is cooperating with police.

Meanwhile, relatives and loved ones of the two men killed went back to the crime scene as the sun rose Friday for a closer look.

"I'm tired of crying. My grandson is gone," a woman named Clara said.

Northwest 151st Street was shut down near Northwest 24th Avenue during the investigation.

